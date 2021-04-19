Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 344,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 50,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

