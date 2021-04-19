Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

NYSE IDE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,107. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.