W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRA. CL King lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.48 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

