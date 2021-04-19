Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 2.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.13. 20,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,475. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

