Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,769,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

