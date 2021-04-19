Wallington Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.19. 15,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

