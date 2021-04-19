Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

