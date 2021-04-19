Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,580. The firm has a market cap of $394.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.