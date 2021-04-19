Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €143.50 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €140.13 ($164.85).

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €174.20 ($204.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.04.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

