Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Watsco traded as high as $286.52 and last traded at $283.69, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.68.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Watsco by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

