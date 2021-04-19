Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WVE. Truist cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

