Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $340.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on W. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $321.64 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.33 and its 200 day moving average is $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

