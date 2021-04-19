Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $340.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on W. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $321.64 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.33 and its 200 day moving average is $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
