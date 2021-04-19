Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

