Wedbush Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $112.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

