Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Shares of TXRH opened at $98.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

