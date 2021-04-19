Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $53.38 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 135.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

