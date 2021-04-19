Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

