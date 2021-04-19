Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):

4/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$57.50.

4/7/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00.

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$51.24. 28,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.07.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

