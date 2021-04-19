Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):
- 4/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$57.50.
- 4/7/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00.
- 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00.
Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$51.24. 28,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.07.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
