Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

