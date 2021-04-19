Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.