Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 889.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

