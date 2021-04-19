Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

