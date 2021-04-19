Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 395.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter worth $621,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CHU opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

