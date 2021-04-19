Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $209,000 Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,365 shares of company stock worth $406,192 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.