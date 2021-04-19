Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $219,000 Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Culp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Culp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $14.19 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

