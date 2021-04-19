Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Argus

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by Argus from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.