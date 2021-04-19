Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

