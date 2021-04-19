Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLK. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,985,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

