WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $882.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 64% against the US dollar.

WeTrust alerts:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

