Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHR opened at $234.81 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $238.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

