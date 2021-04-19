Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

