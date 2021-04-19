Wings One Day Volume Tops $45,384.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $45,384.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00663102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

