Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $10,118,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.