Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on Wizz Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,962 ($64.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,088.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,426.20.

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

