Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 717 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $269.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

