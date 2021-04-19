Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $71,738,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

