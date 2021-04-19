Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 243,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.10 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

