Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $188,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $78.92 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

