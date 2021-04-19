Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.67 and a 1 year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

