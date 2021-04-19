Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

