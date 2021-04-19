Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 540 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 60,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $153.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

