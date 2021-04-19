Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and $144.45 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $56,121.85 or 0.99969232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00137197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,587 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.