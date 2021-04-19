Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

