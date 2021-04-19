Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.64 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.