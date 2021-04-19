Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Xperi makes up about 6.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $3,576,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $21,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $32,848,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.