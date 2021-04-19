XXEC Inc. Takes $5.73 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. CoStar Group accounts for 4.0% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CSGP stock opened at $904.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $558.61 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $831.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $872.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

