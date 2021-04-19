YGGDRASH Achieves Market Cap of $6.57 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $57,896.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00647263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.