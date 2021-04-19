yieldwatch Hits Market Cap of $12.92 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $388,460.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

