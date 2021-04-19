YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.