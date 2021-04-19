YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

